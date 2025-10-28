Friend N’ Fund Drive: November 11 – 13

It’s time for KGLT’s Friend n’ Fund Drive — where music meets mayhem and Montana magic! Grab your favorite KGLT T-shirt (extra points for vintage), shuffle up for the cribbage tournament, sip some Bridger Brewing beer, and flex your brain at KGLT Trivia.

It’s a celebration of everything that makes KGLT-FM hum — the DJs, the tunes, the listeners, and you! Come hang with friends, make new ones, and help keep your independent, community-powered radio alive and loud. Because when KGLT rocks, Montana rolls. Let’s raise a glass — and some funds — for the station that plays it all!

Bridger Brewery is brewing KGLT a BEER!

KGLT FM Session IPA – A Benefit Beer 5.1 ABV, 45 IBU Our favorite local, freeform radio station needs our support more than ever. 5% of all sales go to help keep this cornerstone of our community strong and independent in Southwest Montana. “Still local, still loud.” “No one tells us what to play.” Available at 11th St Taproom only on November 1st:

EVENTS:

Tuesday, November 11:

Wear your KGLT T-Shirt / HAT day!

Meet your neighbors and friends in the community who love KGLT!

Thank them for supporting KGLT – because it takes all of us in the community to do what we do here at KGLT.

Cribbage Tournament

Shine Beer Sanctuary: 5pm sign-up, 6pm start

Cribbage Tournament with % of the proceeds going to KGLT-FM. Come have a cheers and share your KGLT-style! Signups on the day of 5-6pm. Tournament Starts at 6pm $10 entry fee 16 player – Single elimination Winner gets 50% of the pot, KGLT gets 50% of the pot.

Wednesday, November 12:

KGLT Trivia & Friend Social

Last Best Comedy: 8pm – 10pm

Test your knowledge with KGLT History Trivia. Wear your favorite, vintage, or well-loved KGLT gear. Story Share – Tell your favorite KGLT tales, from unforgettable DJs to classic on-air chaos. Record an “I Support KGLT” PSA to keep the magic alive.

Jazz from 6–8 PM

Thursday, November 13:

KGLT DJ Night & Cheers

Hop Lounge: 7pm – 9pm

It’s time to spin into the weekend with Uncle Duke, KGLT’s legendary DJ, serving up a vinyl-only session of genres and generations. Come raise a glass, catch up with fellow KGLT fans, and toast to community radio done right. Cheers, tunes, and good company