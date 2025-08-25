KGLT Alternative Public Radio

On the air in Gallatin, Lewis & Clark, Madison, and Park Counties.

Transmitters/TranslatorsFM
Big Sky91.9
Big Timber90.5
Bozeman91.9
Gardiner-Mammoth107.1
Helena89.1
Livingston89.5
Montana State University97.1

KGLT-FM is southwest Montana’s alternative-music public radio station. We broadcast from the Strand Union Building at Montana State University in Bozeman. Our volunteer DJs come from the campus and community to play the music they love for the listeners we serve. Support us with a donation.

