KGLT Alternative Public Radio

- Protect Public Radio & TVFederal funding helps keep KGLT strong and accessible to everyone in Montana. Visit Protect My Public Media to learn how to add your voice in support of public media’s future.
- Fund Drive 2025The new KGLT gear is here. Donate on-air April 27–May 3 at 406-994-4492 or anytime online at the Donor Lounge.
- Send Us Your PSAsKGLT wants to help the people that help the people in our communities. Submit your message at: KGLT.net/psa
|Transmitters/Translators
|FM
|Big Sky
|91.9
|Big Timber
|90.5
|Bozeman
|91.9
|Gardiner-Mammoth
|107.1
|Helena
|89.1
|Livingston
|89.5
|Montana State University
|97.1
KGLT-FM is southwest Montana’s alternative-music public radio station. We broadcast from the Strand Union Building at Montana State University in Bozeman. Our volunteer DJs come from the campus and community to play the music they love for the listeners we serve. Support us with a donation.
Upcoming shows
KGLT is part of:
Sponsored: