Fund Drive Gear & Gifts

KGLT Incentive Gifts
Item
Donor
Donation
ID
American Zion, autographed
From historian and conservationist, Betsey Quammen, her latest award winning book, American Zion, Civen Bundy, God and Public Lands in the West. Autographed! A deep dive into American religious zealotry and a great read!
Betsey Quammen
100.00
GEN-12
The Tangled Tree, autographed
From New York Times Best Selling Author, David Quammen, his latest book, The Tangled Tree, A Radical New History of Life. Autographed! New York Times calls David our greatest living chronicler of natural life
David Quammen
100.00
GEN-13
The Flight of the Iguana
From bestselling author, David Quammen, The Flight of the Iguana is a sidelong view of Science and Nature and contains 24 essays. autographed
David Quammen
100.00
GEN-14
The Chimp and The River
From New York Times Best Selling Author, David Quammen, The Chimp and The River, How Aids Emerged from an African Forest. Autographed! New York Times calls David our greatest living chronicler of natural life
David Quammen
100.00
GEN-15
Spillover, autographed
A New York Times Best Seller, David Quammen's Spillover is about animal infections and the next human pandemic, a forecast of our present times, autographed
David Quammen
100.00
GEN-16
Monster of God, autographed
David Quammen's Monster of God, in hardcover and autographed, is about the longest war in human history, the struggle against man-eating carnivores.
David Quammen
125.00
GEN-17
abstract geometric print
From Colin Hunter, son of John the Manc and Bozeman High Senior, a 10&3/4 by 13&3/4, geometic abstract print, singed and numbered in black and white. This image will be great framed but can also be explanded to fit any surface! Photo at kglt dot net, item #
John the Manc
50.00
ART-1
Sterling Silver Chex Stud Earrings
From Alara Jewlery, Handmade Sterling Silver Smal Chex Stud Earrings by Thea Izzi. Valued at $105. Alara is in the heart of downtown Bozeman on the corner of Willson and Main.
