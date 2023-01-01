KGLT Alternative Public Radio

KGLT-FM is southwest Montana’s alternative-music public radio station. We broadcast from the Strand Union Building at Montana State University in Bozeman. Our volunteer DJs come from the campus and community to play the music they love for the listeners we serve.
|Transmitters/Translators
|FM
|Big Sky
|91.9
|Big Timber
|90.5
|Bozeman
|91.9
|Gardiner-Mammoth
|107.1
|Helena
|89.1
|Livingston
|89.5
|Montana State University
|97.1
