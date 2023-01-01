KGLT Alternative Public Radio

KGLT-FM is southwest Montana’s alternative-music public radio station. We broadcast from the Strand Union Building at Montana State University in Bozeman. Our volunteer DJs come from the campus and community to play the music they love for the listeners we serve.

Transmitters/TranslatorsFM
Big Sky91.9
Big Timber90.5
Bozeman91.9
Gardiner-Mammoth107.1
Helena89.1
Livingston89.5
Montana State University97.1

Upcoming shows

Bridger Bowl ski area
Chrysti the Wordsmith airs Mon-Wed-Fri at 12 and 6pm