KGLT Faces Six Funding Shortfalls

KGLT-FM has lost critical annual funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), beginning this October 1, 2025.

This is not a one-time reduction. CPB funding has long provided steady, annual support for our operations. The upcoming loss represents a significant portion of our yearly budget — affecting far more than our day-to-day expenses.

Below is an overview of the key areas that keep KGLT-FM live and vibrant — on the airwaves and streaming, across all genres, all the time. Listener-Supported. Now More Than Ever.

1. Programming (National & Local)

Includes shows like This American Life, Sound Opinions, Mountain Stage, Chrysti the Wordsmith, Stardate, The Montana Medicine Show, and more — all made possible by CPB support. Without this funding, acquiring and producing quality national and local programming becomes more challenging.

Award-winning shows, local voices — the content you love, made possible by crucial funding.

2. Streaming & Music Licensing

Covers behind-the-scenes costs that keep us legal and live, including music and broadcast licensing fees. These are essential ongoing expenses currently supported by CPB. Without that support, these costs will fall directly on the station.

Behind-the-scenes costs that keep us legal, live, and on the air — now landing on us.

3. Studio Equipment & On-Air Booth

Refers to upgrades, repairs, and maintenance of in-studio technology including microphones, consoles, and other on-air booth equipment. Planned improvements may be delayed or reduced due to funding cuts.

Mics, mixers, and studio tech — everything we need to keep the broadcast running smoothly.

4. Transmission Equipment

Encompasses hardware like transmitters and translators located across Southwest Montana, which are critical to maintaining our broadcast signal. These require regular upkeep and are part of the core infrastructure.

Translators, transmitters, and the tech that keeps our signal strong across Southwest Montana.

5. Tower Rent & Utilities

Includes rental fees, power, and maintenance for the five tower/transmission site locations. These physical locations ensure the broadcast reaches listeners across the region.

The cost of staying on the air — tower leases, power bills, and maintenance across five sites.

6. IT & Broadcast Support

Supports technical infrastructure like our website, streaming services, IT network, and general broadcast engineering. Reduced funding directly limits the ability to resolve issues and maintain performance.

Web, stream, and signal — all powered by tech experts who keep us connected and online.

Now, more than ever, we need our listeners to stand with us. Your support can help fill this gap and keep the music, voices, and stories you love on the air — across all genres, all the time.

Listener-Supported. Now More Than Ever. Please give today to keep KGLT strong.